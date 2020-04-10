Online Workouts are Keeping People in the High Country Active During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Published Friday, April 10, 2020 at 2:06 pm

By Nathan Ham

With social distancing being the new normal and all gyms closed throughout North Carolina, being able to get in a good workout is becoming a challenge during this unprecedented time.

Enter the Zumba Queen.

Gwen Dhing, owner of Makoto’s Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, had been actively teaching Zumba classes during the week at the Paul H. Broyhill Wellness Center until the stay-at-home order was issued by Governor Roy Cooper.

Dhing, along with other class instructors at the wellness center, decided to change things up a little bit and started offering free classes through Facebook Live streams.

“Dance with Gwen” teaches Zumba moves to people in the comfort of their own homes. Gwen and other class instructors will come into the wellness center and set up their phones or tablets for a live video stream on Facebook.

“We got approval from the hospital to let us come in. We set up our phones and we’re out there on the floor pretending like people are there with us,” said Dhing.

If you miss the live classes, the videos can be watched later and you can watch them and still get a good workout.

“I always tell people that if they follow my Facebook page or the wellness center’s Facebook page, I will put out links that say live classes start in 15 minutes. People will share it with their family and friends and it makes it a lot of fun,” Dhing says. “Classes from last week are still on there so they can do it at any time or they can go do it more than once.”

Best of all, these classes are offered free of charge and all you really need is just your body and some energy to enjoy the class.

“My class is geared toward not having any equipment at all. It’s just you and your body and you’re dancing,” said Dhing.

Gwen says that being able to do these classes helps keep her sanity as she waits anxiously for the stay-at-home order to be lifted and some semblance of normalcy return to the restaurant industry in the High Country. Until then, she says she’ll continue doing her online classes on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday each week.

Free online classes are offered every day of the week ranging from aerobics and dancing to yoga and strength exercises. Info on the online programs offered at the wellness center can be found here.

Check out Gwen’s Zumba Class.

