One Stop Early Primary Voting Underway in Watauga County

Published Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 4:29 pm

By Luke Weir

Early voting began at the Watauga County Administration Building Thursday morning at 8 a.m., ahead of primary election day coming up on Tuesday, May 8. One stop early voting will be available weekdays through May 5, according to Watauga County Board of Elections Director Matthew Snyder.

“Voting has been somewhat steady all day, not too crazy,” Snyder said. “So far, 43 voters have come in at a steady pace throughout the day.”

Of the 43 ballots cast as of Thursday at 4 p.m., 23 were Democrats, 19 were Republicans, and one voter was unaffiliated, Snyder said.

Early voting continues Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Watauga County Administration Building on 814 W King St. For the next two weeks through May 4, polls will be open Monday through Friday at the same place during the same times.

In addition to the Watauga Administration building polling place, there will be 5 satellite sites, listed below, available the week of Monday, April 30 through Friday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

One stop early voting satellite sites are as follows: Blue Ridge Ballroom in Appalachian State University’s Plemmons Student Union, Blowing Rock Town Hall, Deep Gap Fire Department, Meat Camp Fire Department, and the Western Watauga Community Center.

The final day to participate in early voting for these midterm primaries is Saturday, May 5 at the county administration building from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. After that, primary election day is May 8.

Snyder said it’s not too late to participate for those who missed the voter registration deadline last Friday.

“As a reminder, if people missed the voter registration cutoff, they can still show up at one stop early voting, register and vote all on the same day,” Snyder said.

