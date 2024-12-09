One Month Left to Apply for FEMA Assistance: Deadline is January 7th

North Carolinians with disaster-related damage or loss from Tropical Storm Helene have less than one month to apply for federal assistance. The application deadline is Jan. 7, 2025.

This applies to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians of North Carolina and residents of the following counties:

Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Forsyth, Gaston, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Iredell, Jackson, Lee, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mecklenburg, Mitchell, Nash, Polk, Rowan, Rutherford, Stanly, Surry, Swain, Transylvania, Union, Watauga, Wilkes, Yadkin and Yancey.

Homeowners and renters in these areas may be eligible for FEMA financial assistance for displacement, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured or underinsured disaster-caused expenses.



Disaster survivors who have not yet applied for FEMA assistance should apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, which is the quickest way to apply. Survivors can also apply using the FEMA App on mobile devices or call the FEMA Helpline toll-free at 800-621-3362. The Helpline is open every day, and help is available in most languages. Those who use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, should give the FEMA representative their number for that service. To view an accessible video on how to apply, visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube.

Survivors can also visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) to apply for assistance in-person. To find additional information on DRCs, visit, FEMA.gov/DRC.

Applicants will be contacted by an inspector within 10 days after applying and will be sent a decision letter within 10 days after the inspector’s call. Applicants have 60 days from the date of their decision letter to appeal if denied.

