One Man Seriously Injured in Wreck With AppalCart Bus

By Zack Hill

A North Wilkesboro man was seriously injured and airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee after the car he was driving crossed the centerline of U.S. 421 in Watauga County and collided head-on with an AppalCart bus, according to a North Carolina State Highway Patrol press release.

Dylan L. Huffman, 22, was driving west on U.S. 421 near Oak Grove Road in a 2007 Cadillac STS when he crossed into the eastbound lane and struck an AppalCart bus, according to the report.

A passenger in Huffman’s vehicle was taken to Watauga Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the AppalCart bus and its sole passenger were uninjured.

Huffman was charged with driving left of center. U.S. 421 in the area was shut down for approximately two hours while the SHP investigated the crash, the law enforcement agency said.

