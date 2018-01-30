One to Five Inches of Snowfall Across High Country This Morning; Public Schools Closed Today

Published Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 10:11 am

Overnight snow showers have closed Watauga and Avery County schools for Tuesday with the Watauga Schools Weather Team saying, “With fresh snow from overnight and continued falling snow in the district, schools in Watauga County will be closed for students, teachers and all 10 month employees on Tuesday, January 30th. This day will be a “No Day.” All 11 and 12 month employees may report on a 2 hour delay, if needed, to ensure safe travels to work.” They also reported that there will NOT operate Saturday school this weekend.

The Watauga campus of Caldwell Community College will delay opening till 1:00 p.m. today. And Boone Town Offices delayed their opening for two hours today and also reported that because of the weather, McLaurin Parking Attentants will not be enforcing parking today in Downtown Boone.

Back roads this morning were snow covered with the main roads clearing up fast.

Ray’s Weather reports that Boone received an inch of snow while Beech Mountain saw five inches of accumulation. Morning snow flurries tapper off today with afternoon sunshine expected but with windy conditions keeping wind chills blustery. Temperatures moderate Wednesday and a Thursday weather front brings rain to the area late in the day and changing to more snow Thursday night.

We are just about at the midpoint of the winter season. Spring officially begins with the Spring Equinox on Tuesday, March 20.

Pictures from 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning:

Comments

comments