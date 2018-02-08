One Case of Pertussis (Whooping Cough) Confirmed in Watauga County

BOONE, N.C. – One case of pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, was confirmed on February 7, 2018 in a Watauga County Schools student attending Watauga High School.

School and health officials report the individual diagnosed with pertussis is being treated, per guidelines established by the State of North Carolina and the Centers for Disease Control, and is fully cooperating in following isolation instructions.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “pertussis, also known as whooping cough, is a highly contagious respiratory disease. It is caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis. Pertussis is known for uncontrollable, violent coughing which often makes it hard to breathe. After cough fits, someone with pertussis often needs to take deep breaths, which result in a “whooping” sound. Pertussis can affect people of all ages, but can be very serious, even deadly, for babies less than a year old. The best way to protect against pertussis is by getting vaccinated.”

Please be sure each of your own family-household members, especially infants and young children, are up to date on their immunizations.

If you or your family members have a chronic health condition that might increase the risk of a respiratory infection, please seek advice from your health care provider whether or not precautionary antibiotics might be recommended.

Watauga County Schools and AppHealthCare (local health department) are working closely together with school and community partners. “We appreciate the partnership with Watauga County Schools and their quick action to notify families. This is a good reminder to make sure your family is up-to-date on their immunizations” said Jennifer Greene, Health Director.

The information below is being shared with the public to assist in preventing the spread of pertussis.

What causes pertussis?

Pertussis, a respiratory illness commonly known as whooping cough, is a very contagious disease caused by a type of bacteria called Bordetella pertussis. These bacteria attach to the cilia (tiny, hair-like extensions) that line part of the upper respiratory system. The bacteria release toxins (poisons), which damage the cilia and cause airways to swell.