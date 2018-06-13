On to the Next Chapter: Watauga High School Class of 2018 Celebrates Graduation

Published Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 11:45 am

By Nathan Ham

Graduating Watauga High School seniors got the chance to share one more evening together as high school students and friends at Saturday’s graduation ceremony held at the Holmes Convocation Center.

Friends and family members packed the arena to pay tribute to Watauga High School’s Class of 2018.

Hallmon Hughes, senior class president and valedictorian, and salutatorian Jonathan Price St. Clair were among the students, faculty and administrators that spoke to the crowd and to the senior class on their final day as high school students.

The Class of 2018 saw 332 graduates from Watauga High School and Watauga Innovation Academy.

Comments

comments