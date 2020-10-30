On the Same Page Event with North Carolina’s Own Vivian Howard to Happen Nov. 19

Published Friday, October 30, 2020 at 1:20 pm

“The planning committee for On the Same Page, Ashe County’s literary festival, is excited to present a special online event—“On the Same Page with Vivian Howard,” set for Nov. 19 at 6 p.m.,” announce Jeff Fissel, executive director of the Ashe County Arts Council, and Laura McPherson with the Ashe County Public Library, the host organizations of the festival and this special event.

This virtual event with Vivian Howard was made possible through a sponsorship by Skyline Membership Corporation, who chose to continue their support for the On the Same Page Festival in 2020 after the annual in-person festival was cancelled in September due to COVID-19.

“With all of the cancellations and disappointments of 2020, it is wonderful to have something so very special to share with readers and writers, and cooks, in Ashe County and beyond,” says Fissel. “We look forward to sharing with Vivian and everyone who joins us just a little of what Ashe County is about.”

Following the success of her first cookbook, “Deep Run Roots,” chef, restaurateur and TV personality Vivian Howard’s second cookbook, “This Will Make It Taste Good,” launched on Oct. 20.

“On the Same Page with Vivian Howard” will be hosted by author, food blogger and long-time friend of the On the Same Page Festival, Georgann Eubanks. Vivian will discuss the new book, including her inspiration for it and experiences in writing it, share some of her cooking, and respond to questions.

McPherson adds: “As the holiday season approaches, somewhat uncertainly, viewers can enjoy the insights and experiences of both authors as well as the pleasures of learning about, preparing and enjoying good food. We think this will be an extraordinary evening.”

More information will be forthcoming about how to join the event, and you’ll be able to keep up with plans at OnTheSamePageFestival.org or by following the On the Same Page Festival on Facebook.