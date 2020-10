Published Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:14 am

In an email from the Office of the Vice President, the press office announced that on Sunday, November 1st, Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Boone, North Carolina. There, the Vice President will attend a Sunday worship service at Alliance Bible Fellowship with Rev. Franklin Graham. Later that day, the Vice President will return to Washington, D.C.

Additional details about the Vice President’s trip are forthcoming.