Olympic Skier Andrew Weibrecht Returning to Ski Country Sports in Banner Elk on December 15

Published Monday, December 9, 2019 at 4:49 pm

By Nathan Ham

For the second year in a row, United States Olympian Andrew Weibrecht will be making an appearance in the High Country.

Weibrecht will be at Ski Country Sports in Banner Elk from 4-5 p.m. on Sunday, December 15. Hopefully, the weather this year will make up for last year’s snowstorm that put a damper on the event.

“He (Andrew) came up here the weekend we had that 20-inch snow, so it was hard for people to get out and about and get up here,” said Bill Leonard, owner of Ski Country Sports.

Weibrecht is a three-time Olympian and a two-time medalist in the Winter Olympics. He competed in 2010, 2014 and 2018 Winter Olympics before announcing his retirement last year. The Lake Placid native won the bronze in Super-G at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver and followed that up with a silver in the Super-G at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.

During the special meet and greet and Sunday, Andrew will be there to sign autographs, and will also be showing off his Olympic medals.

“It’s not often that you get an Olympic skier of this caliber, that won an Olympic medal and is on the U.S. Ski Team, to come and talk about training, technique, equipment, whatever people want to talk about,” Leonard said. “For young kids, they can hold the silver medal and get their picture taken with it. It’s just a good opportunity to be around that caliber of skier.”

Weibrecht will also be at Sugar Mountain this weekend for the annual SugarFest where he will be conducting a ski clinic on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

