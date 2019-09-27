Oktoberfest Celebration Returning to Sugar Mountain Resort October 12 & 13

Published Friday, September 27, 2019 at 3:37 pm

By Joe Johnson

Grab your beer stein and put on your lederhosen or your dirndl, because Sugar Mountain Resort is gearing up to host its 29th annual Oktoberfest celebration on October 12 and 13 from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Oktoberfest is the world’s largest Volksfest (beer festival and travelling funfair) that is held annually in Munich, Bavaria, Germany from around mid September to the first Sunday in October; more than six million people from around the world attend the event every year.

Sugar Mountain’s version of Oktoberfest in the High Country is family-friendly and people of all ages are invited to join in the celebration.

Highlighting the two-day Oktoberfest festival will be live Bavarian music performed by the 15-piece Harbour Towne Fest Band. Barrels of beverages will be flowing lavishly while local and regional arts & craft and fun food vendors will be sprawling their wares on the back lawn.

The children’s fun center will include activities for young attendees such as hayrides, corn hole, pumpkin bowling, water balloon tossing, play time with Sugar and Sweetie Bear, and an array of bounce houses.

Attendees will be able to glide from Sugar Mountain’s 4100’ base to its 5300’ peak through the forest and above the treetops aboard the Summit Express chairlift. Guests may also experience the thrill of cycling the bike park at the resort or join the Caroline Washam Women’s Gravity MTB Clinic on October 12.

Attendees may also participate in a Bavarian costume contest. The Sugar Mountain Sports & Gift Shop will be open and available for guests to shop for cold-weather gear or bring home a Bavarian memento from the Oktoberfest souvenir tent.

The celebration will march on no matter win, rain, shine, or snow. Admission, parking, and shuttle service are free of charge. Lodging specials are available through Oktoberfest weekend, and there is always room for vendors and volunteers to join in the Oktoberfest presentation.

Call 828-898-4521 or visit http://oktoberfest.skisugar.com/ for additional details.

More photos of Oktoberfest 2017 by Ken Ketchie

