October/November Edition of the High Country Magazine Available Now!

Published Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 4:51 pm

Our October/November 2020 High Country Magazine is officially back from the printers and available in many locations around Watauga and Avery County.

This magazine issue celebrates a change of seasons which includes a story on Farm-City, which due to COVID-19 was forced to cancel its banquet this year. However, the story gives everyone a look back at some history of agriculture in the High County.

Another story inside for your reading pleasure includes an in-depth look at one of the oldest African American communities in western North Carolina, Junaluska. Living in the area are residents who are determined to preserve their history with the recently published book, “Junaluska: Oral Histories of a Black Appalachian Community.”

There is also a feature on John Davis who has sold a lot of houses and seen a lot of faces during his 40 years of work at Banner Elk Realty, in addition to a magazine spread that takes a glimpse at student housing, which continues to boom. Brand new residential complexes continue to sprout up across Boone, including the Peak of Boone, The Finmore at 241 and Rivers Walk.

We also give readers a fresh new look at Stonewall’s Restaurant, which is entering its 35th year in operation. Stonewall’s Restaurant in Banner Elk recently underwent some redesigning to offer even more to their loyal customers.

The final story in our magazine puts the spotlight on Watauga County Extension Director Jim Hamilton, who has spent years writing and getting feedback on his novel, “The Last Entry”, a tale of ginseng and Appalachian folklore.

Pick up a copy of our October/November 2020 magazine now at many stores and locations across the High Country. The online digital version can also be found here: https://www.hcpress.com/october-mag-2020.