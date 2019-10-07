October Exhibits at Blue Ridge ArtSpace Feature the Work of Earl Davis and John Audish; 2nd Saturday Celebration to be Held October 12

Published Monday, October 7, 2019 at 2:23 pm

The Blue Ridge ArtSpace, a community arts hub filled with four galleries, classrooms, and a Gift Shop, is the home of the Watauga County Arts Council. During the month of October, the Main Gallery features the work of Earl Davis and John Audish.

As an artist, Davis enjoys oil painting, focusing mostly on landscapes with a sprinkling of portraits and impressionism thrown in. However he also enjoys lamp working (glassblowing), piloting aircrafts, writing books, and still continues as an interim pastor after having retired from his career as a minister. He recently shared his work through the Artist in Residence Program at the Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock.

John Audish has always loved to draw. During his military service, his quick sketch of General Westmoreland became the general’s favorite. After a military career, John became a businessman and lives in Hickory, NC with his wife Sandy. John’s work in watercolor and oil is found throughout the Carolinas.

The Open Door Gallery is featuring an array of photographs taken by photographers off all degrees of skill… Amateur to professional. Artists have also been encouraged to display their works in unique ways and even digital frames are welcomed.

Linked to the photography exhibition, two professional photographers have offered to present talks on the art form during the month of October. These talks are being offered in a “dinner and learn” format (one can bring their dinner along to enjoy while they listen. Both talks are free and open to the public.

Ty Brown (Tyrie) has been a photographer for 40+ years with career work ranging from photojournalist, educator, magazine publisher to fine art photography. He holds a B.S. in Advertising/Photojournalism from the University of Kansas and studied at the Kansas City

Art Institute. He will speak on Wednesday, October 16th at 6pm on the topic of “Looking vs. Seeing: How to Improve Your Image Taking”.

Michael Raulson is an award winning photographer, whose pictures hang from south Florida to Michigan. Mike’s work includes Wildlife, Portraits, Landscapes, and Seascapes plus Weddings, or any other rites of passage. Over his years of experience he has acquired a wealth of knowledge about cameras and how to make the changing technology work for you. He will be speaking on Thursday, October 17th at 6pm on “Mirrorless Cameras vs. DSLR Cameras”.

During October the Serendipity Gallery artists are urging the seasons along as they present an exhibition of works entitled “Autumn Beauty”. Artists who exhibit in this gallery participants in art classes at the Lois E. Harrell Senior Center in Boone and the Western Watauga Community Center in Cove Creek. Art classes are taught by Marsha Holmes and are free on a first-come, first-served basis.

In the Young Artists Gallery, the kids have brought their grandparents along for the ride…..in a pairing of Grandparent/Grandchild works of art.

The Blue Ridge ArtSpace will celebrate these exhibitions at an open reception on Saturday, October 12th at their location at 377 Shadowline Drive in Boone. The 2nd Saturday Celebration of the Arts is a free, family friendly event. Light refreshments are served. Participants are welcomed from 5:30-7:30 pm and the Gift Shop is also open during the event.

Besides the four new exhibitions, each of the four classrooms of the building will also feature interesting demonstrating artists and participatory activities. In an unusual twist, this months’ featured artists include three authors.

Mar Startari Stegall who calls herself a Renaissance Mama/Poet/Printer/Photographer will be sharing her work, including her book, Flicker .

Bart Bare has just released Beauty in the Beast , a futuristic story in which the protagonist is faced with re-starting the human race after the earth population was wiped out by a virulent air-borne virus. Other books by Bare include SS Jew , Girl , Wadmalaw , and Satan’s Bargain . Bare will be signing his books.

Author Carey Rowland also has several books to his credit including Smoke , Glass Chimera, Glass Half-full , and King of Soul . However Rowland will be spending much of his time sharing his other love – singing and playing his guitar. Rowland is a frequent entertainer at 2nd Saturdays and seems to enjoy sharing his music as much as it is appreciated!

But changing the pace for the evening will be the realistic and detailed paintings created by Pat Grant. Grant enjoys painting landscapes, wildlife, and murals. Grant is also a well-loved favorite at 2nd Saturdays and always impresses with his abilities to visit and yet still paint with such detail and precision.

For more information, sign up on the Blue Ridge ArtSpace/Watauga County Arts Council’s website to receive monthly updates, check their website at www.watauga-arts.org, watch their Facebook and Instagram pages, or come by the Blue Ridge ArtSpace at 377 Shadowline Drive in Boone. You may also call them at 828-264-1789.

