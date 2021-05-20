Nursing Excellence Award Winners Named for Appalachian Regional Healthcare System

Nursing Excellence Awards for Watauga Medical Center, Charles A. Cannon, Jr. Memorial Hospital, and Appalachian Regional Medical Associates were presented last week during National Hospital/Healthcare Week and National Nurses Week.

Jordan (JC) Steinbaugh, RN CEN (Certified Emergency Nurse), was honored at Watauga Medical Center. Debbie Cornett, RN, received the award at Cannon Memorial Hospital. Linda Smith, LPN, from Watauga Surgical Group was recognized for Appalachian Regional Medical Associates, which includes thirteen medical offices.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare System (ARHS) is proud of all of our incredible patient care staff, who have continued to meet the healthcare needs of our community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. They have cared for patients, kept our facilities clean, provided COVID testing, offered telehealth appointments, assisted in vaccinating the community and more!

ARHS has presented the Nursing Excellence Award annually during National Nurses Week for more than 10 years, and the award includes a $500 scholarship for continuing education. Winners are chosen by a panel of internal judges using a blind process.

Members of the public can recognize outstanding nurses, certified nursing assistants, and/or staff members by visiting https://apprhs.org/recognize-nurses-or-staff/ or asking for a nomination form at the hospital.

Linda Smith, LPN, of Watauga Surgical Group

Left to right: Cannon Memorial Hospital winner Debbie Cornett, RN, with nominees Gail Pritchard, RN, and Christi Hughes, RN. A combined 105 years of nursing experience.

Left to right: Kim Bianca, RN, MSN, President, Watauga Medical Center; Greg Miller, MSN, RN, CEN Chief Nursing Officer-Watauga Medical Center; winner Jordan (JC) Steinbaugh, RN CEN; Clinical Operations Manager, Emergency Department

