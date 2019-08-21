Noyes Capehart Exhibition Showing Through September 7 at The Art Cellar Gallery

Published Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 12:35 pm
A Memory by Noyes Capehart
Beginning August 20 and showing through September 7, you can experience Noyes Capehart’s musings through his new exhibition, “Visual Reflections”. This show will feature the artist’s newest works as well as a glimpse into his past through imagery and the written word. Throughout our lives there are certain thoughts, images and ideas that seem to follow us. This is common place for most people, unlike most people however, artists think to record these images and ideas that keep worming their way into everyday thoughts. Noyes Capehart paints and writes his recollections, creating a visual catalog of imagery and thoughts that span decades.
Born in a small town outside of Nashville, TN, Noyes grew up listening to the radio, creating images in his head to go along with the stories. Throughout the years Noyes dabbled in drawing and letters and while a senior in high school he was hired by the Coca Cola Bottling Company to paint signs in Nashville. Subsequently Noyes started college at The University of the South (Sewanee), then transferred to Auburn to study the arts. Following a redirection in life and being taught and molded by great teachers Noyes graduated from Auburn in 1958 and moved to New York City where he found himself working as a security guard at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. He remained with the museum until mid-December of 1960 when an unexpected temporary teaching offer from Auburn prompted his return to the South.
Winter Plums by Noyes Capehart
Appalachian State University lured Noyes to Boone, North Carolina with a teaching position in 1969, and he remained with the university until his retirement in 1997. He served as the chairman of the Art Department from 1976 to 1979, the Assistant Dean of the College of Fine & Applied Art and Dean of the College of Fine & Applied Arts throughout the 1980’s Noyes is a credit to the success of the ASU Art Department and the temperament of the current art world of the High Country and surrounding areas. In addition to his professional involvement in art, Noyes is also deeply involved with writing and has, since the early ‘70’s, completed numerous short stories, four novels and a novella.
All are welcome to view this exciting new exhibition, “Visual Reflections” by Noyes Capehart, August 20 – September 7. Stop by and meet the artist Saturday, August 24 from 4-6pm.
The Art Cellar Gallery focuses on regional North Carolina artists while including select artists from across the Southeast, showing work from large scale canvases to smaller works on paper as well as sculpture, glass and clay. A High Country arts destination celebrating 25 seasons, The Art Cellar Gallery is located on Hwy. 184 in Banner Elk and is open Monday through Saturday from 10am to 5pm.
