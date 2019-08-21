Noyes Capehart Exhibition Showing Through September 7 at The Art Cellar Gallery

Beginning August 20 and showing through September 7, you can experience Noyes Capehart’s musings through his new exhibition, “Visual Reflections”. This show will feature the artist’s newest works as well as a glimpse into his past through imagery and the written word. Throughout our lives there are certain thoughts, images and ideas that seem to follow us. This is common place for most people, unlike most people however, artists think to record these images and ideas that keep worming their way into everyday thoughts. Noyes Capehart paints and writes his recollections, creating a visual catalog of imagery and thoughts that span decades.

Born in a small town outside of Nashville, TN, Noyes grew up listening to the radio, creating images in his head to go along with the stories. Throughout the years Noyes dabbled in drawing and letters and while a senior in high school he was hired by the Coca Cola Bottling Company to paint signs in Nashville. Subsequently Noyes started college at The University of the South (Sewanee), then transferred to Auburn to study the arts. Following a redirection in life and being taught and molded by great teachers Noyes graduated from Auburn in 1958 and moved to New York City where he found himself working as a security guard at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. He remained with the museum until mid-December of 1960 when an unexpected temporary teaching offer from Auburn prompted his return to the South.