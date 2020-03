Published Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 10:48 am

The office of Governor Roy Cooper has announced that as of 5 p.m. today, all restaurants and bars will close for dine-in customers. Takeout and delivery orders will be allowed to continue.

Governor Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will be making the announcement at 2 p.m. with an executive order.

The executive order will also include an expansion of unemployment benefits to help North Carolina workers affected by COVID-19.

