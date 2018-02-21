North Carolina 2018 Elections Update, Feb. 21:

Published Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 5:07 pm

By Luke Weir

More than a week has passed since the filing period began last Monday for this year’s elections in North Carolina, and one week still remains for candidates to get their names on the ballots before primary elections in May.

As follows is a list of candidates who have already filed for public office as of Feb. 21:

Federal Government:

U.S. House of Representatives (District 05):

– Virginia Foxx, R (Incumbent)

– Jenny Marshall, D

– Cortland Meader, R

State Government:

N.C. State Senate (District 45):

– Deanna Ballard, R (Incumbent)

– Brandon Anderson, D

– Shirley Blackburn Randleman, R

N.C. House of Representatives (District 093):

– Jonathan Jordan, R (Incumbent)

– Ray Russell, D

Municipal Government:

Watauga County Board of Commissioners (Districts 3, 4 and 5 up for election):

District 3:

– Billy Kennedy, D (Incumbent)

– Tim Hodges, R

– Adam Trivette, R

District 4:

– Larry Turnbow, D (Incumbent)

– David Blust, R

District 5:

– Tommy Sofield, R

District Attorney (District 35):

– Seth Banks (Incumbent)

Watauga County Clerk of Superior Court:

– Diane Cornett Deal, D (Incumbent)

– Travis Critcher, R

Watauga County Sheriff:

– Len Hagaman, D (Incumbent)

– David Searcy, R

– Tim Holman, R

Watauga County Board of Education:

– Jason Cornett (Incumbent)

– Gary Childers (Incumbent)

– Jay Fenwick (Incumbent)

– Steve Combs

– Danny Watts

In addition to the names above, Appalachian State University Student Robert Block has expressed via email his intentions to run for N.C. House of Representatives in the 93rd district against Appalachian State professor Ray Russell and the incumbent Jonathan Jordan. Block told High Country Press he will officially file Monday morning at the Watauga County Board of Elections.

The filing period for the above offices ends Feb. 28 at noon. To read High Country Press coverage of first day filings, click here.

Comments

comments