Noah Garland Receives Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Award

On Wednesday, May 22, members of the Crossnore Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) paid a visit to Avery County High School to honor a very deserving graduating senior. Noah Baily Garland was presented the NSDAR Good Citizenship Award by Nancy Stroupe Morrison, Regent of the Crossnore DAR Chapter, together with DAR members Marilyn Ball and Gayle Culbreath

Noah was selected to receive the award by his teachers and his peers who feel he exemplifies the outstanding qualities of good citizenship such as honor, service, courage, leadership, and patriotism.

Noah, who is the son of Shane and Karen Garland, is planning to attend Guildford Tech to obtain a degree in fire protection. He will be the fourth generation in his family to be a firefighter. Currently, he is a volunteer firefighter and also a rescue squad volunteer and, two weeks ago, he was certified as an EMT. He has always been a high achiever. He became an Eagle Scout when he was 14 years old.

Avery High principal, Phillip Little, said Noah was an excellent student who was always there to help in any situation and “a great all-around person.”

Penny Ward, student success coordinator, had high praise for Noah. “He is just that kid –– the one who is a born leader, the one everybody turns to when they need anything!”

Interestingly, Noah’s grandfather, Bob Garland, got a similar DAR award when he was a student in South Carolina!

The DAR Good Citizenship Award and Scholarship Contest, created in 1934, is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. This award recognizes and rewards individuals who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools, and communities. These students are selected by their teachers and peers because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree. This program is open only to high school seniors whose schools are accredited by their state board of education. Only one student per year may be honored as a school’s DAR Good Citizen. United States citizenship is not required. Additional rules and guidelines can be acquired by contacting your local DAR chapter.

