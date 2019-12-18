No More Tickets Available for Piedmont Federal Movie Event at Appalachian Theatre this Friday

Published Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 9:19 am

The community is coming out on Friday for Piedmont Federal Savings Bank’s free showing of the holiday classic, It’s a Wonderful Life, at Appalachian Theatre. All tickets have been claimed. The event will benefit Hunger and Health Coalition of Watauga County with monetary donations going to the Backpack Food Program for children at risk and non-perishable food items accepted for the Food Pantry Program.

This is the first year Piedmont Federal has done the movie event in Boone. Similar free movie showings have been in place in North Wilkesboro and Winston-Salem for several years. “We did not know what to expect with the Boone event, but were hopeful that the community would welcome the free movie and opportunity to support Hunger and Health Coalition of Watauga County,” commented Ginger Salt, Senior Vice President – CMO, Piedmont Federal. “Tickets were made available online and were all quickly claimed by the community letting us see the strong support of our neighbors here in Boone.”

Comments

comments