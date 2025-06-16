“No Kings” Protesters Gathered Saturday Afternoon on King Street in Boone

An estimated 150 protesters gathered in front of the Boone Town Hall on Saturday to participate in the nationwide “No Kings” protests.

By Lorry Mulhern

Boone area residents gathered this past Saturday afternoon on King Street, in downtown Boone, to march in one of the numerous “No Kings” protests that took place around the Country, some of which were organized by local Indivisible chapters, and were supported by the nationwide “50501” organization. The latter organization’s name is shorthand for “Fifty States, Fifty Protests, One Day”, and protests did take place in all 50 states in the US, on Saturday, as well as in numerous other countries including Canada, Mexico and some European countries, along with the US territories of Guam, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Saturday’s Boone protest was entirely peaceful and many, if not most attendees carried handmade signs expressing colorful feelings toward the actions of the Trump administration, which they perceive as being increasingly authoritarian. One Town of Boone Police Officer estimated the crowd to be at approximately 150 people. When asked if everything had been “peaceful and quiet” throughout the protest he responded “well, definitely peaceful, but definitely not quiet”. Many of the protesters carried American flags, both large and small and, somewhat ironically, all of King Street in Boone was lined with large American flags as June 14th was also Flag Day. While Flag Day is not a federal holiday the day does commemorate June 14, 1776, the day that the Continental Congress decided what the Nation’s flag would look like.

Numerous vehicles were observed driving by the rally offering a thumbs up, or fists up gesture while one vehicle, bearing TN license plates, and likely passing through, offered a thumbs down, and middle finger up to express his dissatisfaction with the protestors.

One Linville resident commented, when asked why he was there “This is just a fascist take over and we’re already there. They’re arresting judges, and tackling Senators inside of a Federal building. Everything that was completely unacceptable is becoming acceptable. My Dad was a protestor. He was an ordained Presbyterian minister and he was registering people to vote in Selma, Alabama, and I grew up with some of the values that he taught me. Seeing what happened in LA I just had to be here.”

A number of event supporting organizations, including “Carolina Forward” also used the occasion to encourage people to register to vote, and to then remember to do so.

Other area rallies were held in Lenoir, Hickory, and West Jefferson. Larger cities in North Carolina also held rallies including in Charlotte and Raleigh Durham which saw much greater numbers.

Donna Lisenby, a member of the leadership team of Indivisible High Country, remarked that they are “deeply thankful to the 1200 people who marched and rallied in West Jefferson and exercised their constitutional rights to peaceful assembly and free speech in order to say ‘No Kings in America’ “. While Indivisible High Country was not involved in the planning of the Boone protest, which was organized by a group of young people from Boone, she also commented that she is “pleased to see organic pop ups taking place, such as the Boone protest” and that what “these people are upset about most is the constitutional violations; the disappearing of people and immigrants, here legally, being apprehended when appearing for legally required scheduled check-ins. These are citizen lead protests popping up without the participation of any other organizers. I am delighted to see young people finding their voices and leading protests.”

Saturday’s protest followed on the heels of other anti-Trump Administration protest in the US including The May Day protests which specifically targeted the Trump administration’s policies, framing them as an assault on workers’ rights, immigrant rights, and diversity programs, and the “Hands Off” protests in early April which called out the Administration’s perceived efforts to reduce or eliminate Social Security, along with other government social programs.

Protesters on King Street in Boone hold up their homemade signs on Saturday during their “No Kings” protest. Photos by Lorry Mulhern