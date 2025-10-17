No Kings Day of Action in Boone Saturday, Oct. 18th on Blowing Rock Rd. from 8:00 am to 10 am

On October 18th, Boone residents will come together with millions of Americans across the country in a nationwide day of nonviolent protest at the second No Kings Day of Action.

The protest will take place on Saturday morning, October 18, 2025, from 8:00am – 10:00am. The protest will take place on the sidewalk adjacent to Blowing Rock Rd., directly across from Applebee’s. Protestors will line the sidewalk between Lowe’s and CVS Pharmacy with signs that oppose authoritarianism and the harmful acts perpetrated by the Trump Administration.

Boone Rising organized the local No Kings event to increase awareness of the ongoing threat to our democracy; to bring local residents together and work together; and to protest against authoritarian rule in Boone, Watauga County, North Carolina, and the United States of America.

“As President Trump continues to attack our democracy, institutions, and conduct himself as a dictator, we are taking a stand to reject his hateful, authoritarian actions,” said Laura Aiken, a volunteer organizer. “Our peaceful protest will bring Boone and Watauga County residents together where we will share one simple message: We don’t do kings in America!”

We are excited to join other groups organizing No Kings peaceful protests across the country, including: the ACLU, American Federation of Teachers, Common Defense, 50501, Human Rights Campaign, Indivisible, League of Conservation Voters, MoveOn, National Nurses United, Public Citizen, SEIU, among others. A full list of partners can be seen at www.nokings.org/partners.

For a full list of participating cities, event details, and spokespeople available for interviews, visit www.NoKings.org or contact media@nokings.org.

NOTE: A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.