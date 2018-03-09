No Evidence to Indicate Any Foul Play From Car Wreck That Ended Up In Creek

Published Friday, March 9, 2018 at 4:41 pm

The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office has been asked to provide assistance to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol with a single vehicle collision that occurred on Brookshire Road off NC Highway 194 North in Watauga County. Assistance was requested due to the fact that the individual involved in the wreck was found partially submerged in the creek approximately 200 feet north of where the vehicle came to rest. Investigators with the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol have gathered information and conducted interviews. As a result of the evidence collected at the wreck scene, information gathered, and the interviews conducted it has been determined that the victim of the wreck got out of the vehicle in an attempt to walk for help and fell into the creek succumbing to the frigid waters. There was no evidence to indicate any foul play in this incident. This incident has been referred to the Medical Examiner’s Office at Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem, North Carolina pending final autopsy results.

Approved for release, Friday, March 09, 2018

Len Hagaman, Sheriff

