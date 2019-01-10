Next Round of Snowflakes Expected to Fall in the High Country This Weekend

Published Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 2:15 pm

By Nathan Ham

The latest round of winter precipitation will arrive on Saturday and could linger around into Monday, that according to the latest forecast from Ray’s Weather Center.

Snowfall will arrive late Friday night and early Saturday morning with the heaviest of the snow happening on Saturday evening. As temperatures warm up Sunday, the snow changes to a wintry mix before ending as snow showers on Monday. This will be the first accumulating snowfall of 2019 if the forecast holds together.

Snow accumulation will be dependent on what the temperature is when the moisture comes through the area. While the storm will be nowhere near as big as the one that dumped two feet of snow in some places in the High Country, the National Weather Service is predicting that most area will see from 2-4 inches of snow with locally higher amounts possible. Impacts on travel will be likely, according to the NWS.

This blast of cold weather will be a welcome change for the ski slopes in the area that have had to deal with a week of warmer-than-average temperatures as well as more rainfall in the area.

After the snow ends on Monday, temperatures will remain seasonably cool with highs in the lower 40s and sunny conditions through the middle of next week. Low temperatures will dip into the 20s.

