Newland Aldermen to Consider Adopting New Personnel Policies

Published Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 10:40 am

By Tim Gardner

The Town of Newland Board of Aldermen (Town Council) addressed various topics during its regular monthly meeting last Tuesday night, including news of possible changes to its existing personnel policies and the repaving of various sections in the Town.

All Board of Aldermen members–Kenny Caraway, Dave Calvert, Lauren Turbyfill, Jamey Johnson and Christie Hughes – were present.

Other town officials attending the meeting included: Mayor Valerie Jaynes; Town Administrator Keith Hoilman; Finance Officer Lise Meinhardt; Town Attorney Joe Seegers; and Town Clerk and Board of Aldermen secretary Tammy Gardner.

During his Town Administrator’s and Water Works report, Hoilman said that Todd Burleson of Burleson Paving, Inc. in the Roaring Creek Community will soon start paving parts and spots of various roads, streets and parking lots in the Town that need to be resurfaced.

Hoilman added that he talked again with Avery County Inspections and Planning Director Tommy Burleson about the old Lowes Foods property and that discussions will remain active with entities interested in putting a business in the facility.

The Board of Aldermen also continued discussions about possibly building a storage facility on property the Town owns in the Banner Hill area but took no action about the matter.

Christie Hemenway introduced herself to the Board of Aldermen and other Town officials and told them that she was interested in starting a Mead Maker business in Newland and asked for the Board’s assistance in locating a place she could use for it. According to Internet definitions, Mead is the smallest, but fastest growing segment of the entire United States alcohol business.

The Board thanked Hemenway for her interest in having a business in the Town and Hoilman said he will meet with her about potential locations for her business.

Town Chief of Police Byron Clawson told the Board about a grant to help pay for Viper Radios, which is used by his department. The Board voted unanimously (5-0) to apply for the grant to cover the costs of the radios.

The Aldermen went into Executive (Closed) Session, but took no vote upon returning to Open (Public) Session. However, Mayor Jaynes announced there will be an Aldermen’s workshop on July 23, starting at 5:15 p.m. to discuss, and potentially draw up new personnel policies and/or revise those the Town currently uses to be considered for adoption by the Aldermen at a future meeting.

The Board of Aldermen’s next regular monthly meeting will be Tuesday, August 6, beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the Town Hall, located at 301 Cranberry Street.

Comments

comments