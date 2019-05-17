Newland Aldermen Approve Reduced Water Rates to Pool; Approved Funding Requests

Published Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:09 am

By Tim Gardner

The Newland Board of Aldermen approved a one-time reduced water rate for the new Avery County Pool located in the Town and a pair of sponsorships to help with the municipality’s promotional events during their regular monthly meeting May 7th.

Aldermen (Town Council members) — Kenny Caraway, Lauren Turbyfill, Jamey Johnson, Dave Calvert and Christie Hughes were present at the meeting as was Mayor Valerie Jaynes. Other Newland Officials attending included: Town Administrator Keith Hoilman; Finance Officer Lisa Meinhardt; and Town Clerk and Board of Aldermen secretary Tammy Gardner. Town Attorney Joe Seegers was absent due to being on vacation.

During his Town Administrator and Water Works report, Hoilman requested that the Board give a “one-time break” to the Avery County government to fill up the County’s new Dive-In Pool with water from the Town. Johnson made a motion to reduce the pool’s water rates in half for the one-time water fill-up. The motion passed unanimously (5-0).

Calvert told his fellow-aldermen that the Carolina Barbecue Restaurant he owns in Town will be hosting multiple musical concerts again this year. He said they will be held from the end of May through September 1st, outside of the restaurant or moved inside in case of inclement weather. He had previously asked if the Town would like to help sponsor the concerts and said he also would have other sponsors. Calvert asked the Board to sponsor his band for the concerts. After discussion, Caraway made a motion for the Town to give Calvert $1,000.00 to help offset the costs of the concerts. It passed unanimously.

Bryon Towler, spokesman for the Avery Motor Club asked the Board of Aldermen to help sponsor its Poker Run that will come through the Town, Towler told the Board that the money raised will go to the Avery Country Sheriff Explorers Program for the children of Avery County Middle School.

Turbyfill said she would like for the Town to help with having a banner and advertising for the event. She then made a motion to give $250.00 to the Avery County Motor Club for its marketing of the Poker Run. That motion also passed unanimously.

The Mayor open sealed bids for the painting of the Town Hall and the aldermen unanimously approved Chad Lee to paint it as he submitted the lowest bid.

In other Town business:

Phil Trew of the High Country Council of Government; headquartered in Boone, explained its Capital Improvement Plan to the Board. Trew told about the various grants available to the Town and the procedures for, and times to, apply for them.

Meinhardt advised the Board that she is working with QS1 computer system officials and they will be installing that new computer system for the Town during the next few months.

The Aldermen set the dates for the Town’s Spring Clean Up for May 20th through 24th. They also moved their next regular monthly meeting from the first Tuesday (June 4th) to the third Tuesday (June 18th) in Town Hall, located at 301 Cranberry Street. A Public Hearing about the Town’s 2019-2020 budget will precede the meeting at 5:45 p.m. The regular session will then start at 6:00 p.m.

