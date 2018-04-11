Newland Aldermen Approve Cruise-In Car Shows for 2018; First Show Coming in May

Published Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at 5:29 pm

By Tim Gardner

The Newland Board of Aldermen approved renewing the Main Street Cruise-In Car Shows for 2018 during their regular monthly meeting April 3.

Aldermen (Town Council members) Kenny Caraway, Lauren Turbyfill, Joleta Wise and Jamey Johnson were present. Aldermen Greg Seiz was absent from the meeting due to being on vacation. Other town officials present included: Mayor Valerie Jaynes; Town Administrator Keith Hoilman; Finance Officer Lisa Meinhardt; Town Attorney Joe Seegers; and Town Clerk and Board of Aldermen secretary Tammy Gardner.

Claude Buchanan, spokesman for Cruise-In asked the aldermen to allow the car show on each first Friday per month from May through October. Buchanan also requested $250.00 from the Town to pay for the show’s expenses such as t-shirts and trophies to be given to its winners.

“This (show) is too good for the town to let it go,” Buchanan told the aldermen, who agreed.

By consensus (no vote taken), the aldermen approved using the Cruise-In Car Shows this year and to provide the $250.00 to help with its expenses.

Buchanan thanked the Town officials for their continued support and assistance with the car shows.

He added that the car shows will help businesses in the town– especially ones open late in the evenings such as restaurants– as more people than usual likely will be in Town to watch the car shows, often providing more customers who spend money with the Town’s businesses.

The Greater Newland Association, which promotes business and tourism in the Town, also works with Buchanan to help promote the car shows.

Newland Police Chief Byron Clawson added that he and his officers also will help Buchanan and the car shows and that the police department can handle any traffic concerns through the Town while the shows are held.

Buchanan said that any additional details will be ironed out before the first car show in May.

Buchanan also asked the aldermen about a Fourth of July parade in the Town. Buchanan was told that he would need insurance for it and that he can discuss it further with the Town’s events committee.

During the Administrative and Public Works report. Hoilman told the aldermen that his office is receiving applications for the Town’s public works job vacancy. Hoilman also said that the public works staff has been busy cleaning up the debris the ice storm of three weekends ago caused. Hoilman also advised the aldermen that he is forming a list of streets needing paving and packing and another list of the light bulbs in the street and sidewalk locations needing to be replaced.

Hoilman further said that he is searching for a low interest loan or a grant for the Town to purchase a new backhoe and that he and Meinhardt are continuing research to obtain the best and most practical new telephone system for Town Hall. Additionally, Hoilman told the aldermen that he has been working on the Town’s behalf to have the Drivers License Examiner’s Office in Town Hall open all five weekdays (excluding holidays) every week.

Clawson told the aldermen that Town policeman Michael Fields recently attended the National Association of Drug Diversion Investigators Conference. Clawson said the training went well and Fields brought back valuable information to benefit the police department. Clawson also stated that he was waiting on newly-hired police officer Dominic Parker’s paperwork to return so that he can be sworn in. Clawson added that he has employment contracts for his employees.

In the only other business aldermen discussed at the meeting, Johnson suggested the Town consider contracting out its grass mowing services. No action was taken concerning the matter.

The aldermen’s next meeting will be Tuesday, May 1, beginning at 6:00 p.m. in Town Hall.

