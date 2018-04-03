New Watauga Board of Elections Approves Early Voting Plan for May 8 Primary Elections

Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 4:52 pm

By Luke Weir

The newly-appointed Watauga County Board of Elections unanimously approved countywide early voting plans for North Carolina’s 2018 primary elections at a special meeting held Thursday, March 29, according to board of elections Director Matthew Snyder.

One stop early voting begins on Thursday, April 19 and continues Friday, April 20, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Watauga County Administration Building at 814 W King St, according to the plans.

Early voting will resume at the Watauga County Administration Building the next week, April 23 through April 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and again the week after, April 30 to May 4, at the same times.

Additionally, the board approved 5 one stop early voting satellite sites, as follows: Blue Ridge Ballroom in Appalachian State University’s Plemmons Student Union, Blowing Rock Town Hall, Deep Gap Fire Department, Meat Camp Fire Department, and the Western Watauga Community Center.

The early voting satellite sites will be open every day starting Monday, April 30 until Friday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The last day of one stop early voting is Saturday, May 5 at the Watauga County Administration Building from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For those who miss the early voting period, primary election day is Tuesday, May 8 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In total, there are 14 days for Watauga voters to participate in primaries. Click here to read about the content of the primary ballots, including a one quarter cent sales tax referendum.

As a reminder, the voter registration deadline to participate in North Carolina’s 2018 elections is Friday, April 13 at 5 p.m.

Also at the Watauga County Board of Elections special meeting on March 29, the new 4-person board was sworn into office, according to director Matthew Snyder. Jane Ann Hodges was named Chairwoman, Nancy Owen was appointed Vice-Chairwoman, and Richard Rapfogel was chosen as Secretary, while Eric Eller was also sworn in as a member.

