New Turf Installation Nearing Completion at Kidd Brewer Stadium; Student Housing and North End Zone Projects Continuing on Schedule

Published Monday, July 20, 2020 at 3:48 pm

By Nathan Ham

The brand new turf at Kidd Brewer Stadium is almost entirely in place in preparation for the upcoming football season at Appalachian State.

The new synthetic turf had to be approximately 20 percent larger than the previous turf that was removed because of the removal of the track that used to surround the field. The track is being installed at the App 105 property.

Other field enhancements include grading on the bank beneath the scoreboard to make it less steep, as well as improved drainage areas and new access points for emergency vehicles.

As for the student housing projects continuing near the stadium, all work is still on schedule according to Matt Dull, the Associate Vice Chancellor of Finance and Operations.

“We’re trying to make the most of the sunny days. Crews are on-site literally seven days a week. Last week we had over 400 workers on site each day, so it’s busy,” Dull said during an online construction update. “Having to balance with keeping people safe and using masks and working at safe distances, it is a fine dance for trying to keep people safe and also trying to keep on schedule.”

The student housing projects that will be named Raven Rocks, Thunder Hill, and Laurel Creek halls are on schedule to be opened by the start of the schools on August 17, should students be on campus.

On Friday, Appalachian State Chancellor Dr. Sheri Everts said that planning is still continuing to provide the safest environment possible for students and staff. A decision could be coming as soon as this week about how Appalachian will begin school this fall.

“In the coming days, students can expect communications from Academic Affairs about the court delivery methods for their classes and from Student Affairs about community expectations and the student experience,” Dr. Everts said. “Staff and faculty are working diligently around the clock to prepare our campus for a return that will provide as robust an on-campus student experience as possible while adhering to strict safety measures.”