New River Water Intake Project Scheduled to be Completed by November 7

Published Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 2:40 pm

The New River Water Intake Project is getting closer to being finished with three months remaining on the project contract with the Harper Corporation.

The project has certainly had its supporters and detractors over the last few years of planning and construction. The High Country Press recently had the opportunity to take a tour and photograph the areas around the water pump and the new water treatment plant that is being constructed.

Project work is expected to be completed by November 7, that according to Boone Public Works Director, Rick Miller.

As construction continues to wind down, some of the final work being done is make the pump station blend in with the surroundings.

“At completion by November it will look like a barn and not like what you see now,” said Miller.

Miller added that some of the piping that can still be seen right now will also have new landscaping around it with native plants and grasses.

“This site used to be terraced with strawberries and watermelons from the Cooper farm, so surely grass will grow,” he said.

According to Miller, this spot along the New River was chosen for the water intake because it met the state standards required to pull water from the river.

“The purpose of this project,” said Miller, “is to meet the water needs of Boone’s growing population. The selection of this particular site for the intake valve (water withdrawal) and pump house was determined by availability and flow testing.”

Based on the town’s calculations using state guidelines and an independent engineering firm, HSMN, the water flow of the river was determined to withstand the amount of water extraction needed along a 12-mile stretch. The Cooper’s were the only farm that agreed to sell. The town bought 10 acres and left the Coopers with a remaining 80.

All photos were taken by Joan Brook.

Treatment Plant Photos

In addition to the work being completed at the pump station, construction of the new water treatment plant in Boone is also nearing the finish line.

Comments

comments