New Programs Launching at The Art of Living Retreat Center in Boone

Published Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:30 am

The Art of Living Retreat Center in Boone is offering a list of brand new events over the next month that focuses on spiritual, mental and physical development through one of a kind advanced programs unlike any other in North Carolina.

The Agreements of Love (August 23-25): Spend some time with Don Miguel Ruiz Jr., a Toltec Master of Transformation who has spent his life helping others successfully achieve the Mastery of Love. By illuminating the fear-based beliefs and assumptions that undermine love and lead to suffering and drama in our relationships, this retreat will show you how to heal from emotional wounds, and recover the freedom and joy that are a part of your birthright.

Tai Chi Flow (Sept 5-8): Join world-renowned Tai Chi Grandmaster David-Dorian Ross for the Power Freedom and Flow, a holistic approach designed to enhance your vitality, free you from internal and external constraints and help you gain a sense of uninterrupted connectedness. You will return home with your own personally designed body, mind, and spirit practice.

Awakening Your Soul Connection to Animals and Nature (Sept 6-8): Step into the world of animal wisdom with Linda Bender, internationally renowned animal advocate, speaker, and author of an award-winning Amazon best-seller. In this very experiential workshop into animal consciousness, you will dive into the natural realm from both a science and a soul perspective to expand your perception and directly experience the magical connection between you and the non-human world.

Cosmic Guidance (Sept 6-8): Astrologer Rebecca Gordon, founder of Astrology School and regular television guest consultant, will bring you clear and practical cosmic guidance to help you successfully navigate the year ahead and master cosmic wisdom. Through birth chart reading, lecture, discussion, embodiment practices and practical plotting sessions you will learn where to best focus your energy for overall maximum personal growth.

Paul Seligs Summer Retreat (Sept 18-22): Join award-winning author and channel Paul Selig as he leads you on a deeply transformational retreat where you will work directly with his Guides and experience a practical program for achieving personal growth and overcoming your life-long obstacles. You will be lead on an unprecedented journey of self-development to achieve new levels of alignment, healing and life purpose.

About The Art of Living Retreat Center:

Seated high in the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, the Art of Living Retreat Center and Ayurvedic Spa provides a beautiful, inviting place for all people to deepen their spiritual practice. Founded by renowned humanitarian leader and spiritual teacher Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, our center offers Art of Living courses and hosts programs taught by other spiritual leaders and organizations from around the world. We also welcome individuals seeking good company, as well as those seeking space and sweet solitude. Our guests have the opportunity to enjoy guided meditation, yoga, philosophy workshops, spa treatments, group ceremonies, celebrations, nature walks, and much more. With breathtaking natural beauty, knowledgeable staff and harmonious architecture, our center offers a wondrous opportunity to nurture your body, mind and spirit — and to discover the joy of life.

