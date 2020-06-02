New Owner, Same Great Stone and Tile Selection at Stone Cavern as Carly Moore Takes Over

John Buford, who had spent many years of his life mastering tile and stone installation, opened a tile store 15 years ago which is known to the public as Stone Cavern.

John had graduated from Appalachian State University and began working in ski equipment sales at French Swiss and First Tracks. Years later after taking an interest with tile, he started his own installation career with a high school friend from Charlotte, Jim Burden who had already developed a reputation of being one of the higher quality craftsmen in the Queen City.

“The first job I really remember was working on Michael Jordan’s brother’s condo. Jim and I were friends and he needed an assistant. Everything just proceeded from there.”

John ended up moving to Ann Arbor, Michigan working in the tile field for several years before moving back to the High Country. Appreciative of his time working in Charlotte with Jim, John was able to fine tune his recognition for higher quality tile that can be harder to find with large commercial stores. After careful consideration, John opened his own business, Stone Cavern in 2005.

“I’ve been in sales pretty much my whole life. The opportunity for success was there and I knew that installing tile at my age was a hard thing to do if you’re going to do it really well. Even though I continued installation at the beginning of those opening years, the business created a stable value that eventually allowed me to focus solely on sales.”

After 15 years of fruition, this January John decided to part ways with the store. Carly Moore, employee and manager for 7 years is now the owner and operator of Stone Cavern. Her enthusiasm and artistic background provided a great turnover with which she has expanded the business. The store has been updated with new tiles, vendors, displays as well as a larger showroom.

Carly attended Appalachian State University and Lees McRae College, working at Eat Crow, a restaurant next door to the showroom. “One day John came over and asked for some part time help though I had no knowledge of tile but have learned and continue to learn everyday. It wasn’t long before I jumped to full time at Stone Cavern soaking in as much information as I could.”

“Having a degree in Fine Art, I’ve always enjoyed how colors and patterns work together in the design of paintings so working with tile was like another form of art in itself. When clients would walk in, I took note of how John would direct them certain ways using a combination of his design and retail skills. Knowing the application of tiles was important as well but it didn’t take long before I was able to begin helping customers piece different aspects of their job together.”