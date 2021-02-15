New Donor Wall on Display at Cannon Memorial Hospital to Honor Major Donors

Published Monday, February 15, 2021 at 5:00 pm

Charles A. Cannon, Jr. Memorial Hospital recently erected a new display to honor major donors who contributed to the hospital’s original building campaign. Recent construction projects have necessitated moving existing donor recognition signage. The new donor wall will provide a lasting tribute to the individuals and organizations that made Cannon Memorial Hospital a reality. Construction of the hospital, which opened in 1999, was funded 100% by private donations.

Cannon Memorial Hospital’s President and Director of Patient Care, Carmen Lacey, commented: “Construction projects had scattered some donor recognition signage, and we felt that it was important to capture the names of our major contributors in a centralized area. We are very appreciative of all who have supported, and continue to support, healthcare in Avery County.”

