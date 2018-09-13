New Church Comes to Downtown Boone, Mountainside Community Church Relocates from Regal Cinema to Galileo’s Restaurant

Published Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 9:44 am

Galileo’s in downtown Boone is known for its good food, fun atmosphere, and competitive trivia nights. Now their building will be hosting a new kind of community event on Sunday mornings.

Mountainside Community Church is relocating their Sunday worship gathering from Regal Cinema to Galileo’s on September 23rd. Service time will now be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with possible additional services and events to come.

Back in March, the new church plant began in the movie theater at New Market Center and has continued to grow and serve the local High Country community. According to Pastor Shannon McCready, one of the main reasons for the move is to eliminate time restrictions so those who visit the church have more time to linger and fellowship after, but also so the church can be more central to the heart of town.

“We’re all about relationships,” McCready said. “So it’s important to be in proximity to where people work, live and play.”

The non-denominational church puts an emphasis on building community and serving locally in a tangible way. Most recently, they hosted a summer movie series at the Greenway featuring The Princess Bride and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and also sent teams to help landscape around Hardin Park Elementary School.

Mountainside Community Church will also soon launch their School of Mentoring and Arts, also held at Galileo’s which will include afterschool theater and music programs for all ages and a Friday morning childcare program.

“Every church has a developed culture and tone. As a new church, we are just developing that culture,” McCready said. “We are just now setting a precedence in not taking ourselves too seriously, but really taking Jesus seriously. So, there’s a tone with a little more laughter and a little more celebration.”

For more information on Mountainside Community Church and their upcoming events, visitwww.MCBoone.com.

