New 4th Edition of Bestseller Hiking North Carolina Invites Hikers to Social Distance Outdoors for Fall by Local Author Randy Johnson

Don’t let a pandemic keep you indoors—the brand new 4th edition of Hiking North Carolina is ready to safely entice you outside.

With social distancing in mind, the new edition of the bestselling statewide FalconGuide is full of less-visited trails. Even hikes to North Carolina’s must-see landmark locations are described with alternate starting points and strategies that make it easy to escape the crowds.

Randy Johnson’s expanded, completely updated guide details more than 500 hikes all across North Carolina. Johnson leads hikers through Southern Appalachian national forests, along the most scenic sections of the Appalachian Trail, and across the highest peaks in the East, home to the country’s most visited national parks (the Great Smokies and Blue Ridge Parkway). The book features hikes all across the Piedmont, in state parks, national military parks, and forests. On the Outer Banks trails tempt in Wildlife Refuges and National Seashores.

Readers can choose from challenging backpack trips, handicapped accessible adventures, hikes to photograph wildflowers and waterfalls, and urban greenway escapes. Easy family walks include close-to-home sections of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail and a growing list of educational Kids in Parks “TRACK Trails.”