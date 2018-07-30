Nelson Aerial Productions to Wrap Up Video Shoot for Boone PD Lip Sync Challenge on Monday

Published Monday, July 30, 2018 at 12:38 pm

By Nathan Ham

Local company Nelson Aerial Productions should complete the final video shoot for the Boone Police Department’s lip sync challenge on Monday, that according to owner Jordan A. Nelson.

Nelson said that the video has been shot at several different locations, starting with the opening day shoot along the Greenway Trail on Thursday and wrapping up on Monday night with some final filming around the police department office.

“It was a joint effort deciding on locations to shoot from. We sat down and talked about what best reflected the community, what some unique spots are, things like that,” Nelson said.

The song used for the shoot was “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” written by Nickolas Ashford and Valerie Simpson, originally performed by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell in 1967.

According to Nelson, the Boone Police Department approached him to see if he would be interested in shooting and producing the video.

“I have several friends that work there, they are aware of my business and the quality of work I can produce,” he said.

The work does not end for Nelson when the final scene is shot.

“Typically, it will probably be 15 to 20 hours of editing. When I finish, they (Boone PD) will need to review it and see if there are any changes that need to be made and go from there,” Nelson said.

Nelson, who has had his business for five years and been doing video production full-time for four years, does almost all of the work by himself.

“I mostly film everything myself, occasionally I’ll hire some help to do different things. For this, to be able to volunteer my time and to be more cost effective for myself, I’ve pretty much done all of it solo,” he said.

Nelson was happy to have this opportunity to produce something that the police department and community will be proud of.

“It’s been an honor to work with the Boone Police Department and it has been a lot of fun, not only for them but for myself,” said Nelson. “It’s been fun filming them and getting to see the side of the officers that you don’t typically get to see. That’s the whole purpose of this movement, to get to see that side of the officers.”

Keep checking the Town of Boone Police Department Facebook and Twitter pages to see the finished product and see who the Boone Police Department challenges to do their own lip sync video.

Comments

comments