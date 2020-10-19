Nearly 6,000 Early Votes Already Cast in Watauga County; North Carolina Tops One Million Early and Absentee Votes

Published Monday, October 19, 2020 at 12:22 pm

By Nathan Ham

Residents in Watauga County are having no problem finding their way to the one-stop early voting locations in the county. A total of 5,990 voters have already cast their ballot for the 2020 Election.

The early voting location on Appalachian State’s campus had 1,634 votes tallied in the first three days of early voting. At the county administration building, 1,363 votes have been counted. Deep Gap has had 1,128 early voters while the Western Watauga Community Center has had 748, Blowing Rock has had 680 and Foscoe has had 437.

Throughout the state, over one million votes between absentee mail-in voting and early voting have already been cast.

With more than two weeks until Election Day, more than 14 percent of registered voters in North Carolina have already cast ballots.

“We’re glad to see so many North Carolina voters performing their civic duty and letting their voice be heard by voting,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “We look forward to more North Carolinians casting their ballot and staying safe while doing so.”

As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, North Carolina voters had cast 570,019 ballots by mail and 468,020 ballots in-person.

The in-person early voting period began Thursday and ends October 31. Voters may find sites and hours in their county using the One-Stop Early Voting Site Search Tool: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/.

Watauga County has six early-voting locations:

Watauga County Administration Building, Commissioners’ Board Room

814 W. King Street, Boone

Appalachian State University, Plemmons Student Union – Blue Ridge Ballroom

263 Locust Street, Boone

Blowing Rock Town Hall

1036 Main Street, Blowing Rock

Deep Gap Fire Department

6583 Old 421 South, Deep Gap

High Country Vacation Homes (Foscoe)

520 Church Road, Boone

Western Watauga Community Center

1081 Old U.S. Highway 421, Sugar Grove

Watauga County early voting hours:

October 15-30: 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

October 17 and October 24: 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

October 31: 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.