NCDOT Public Comment Period for Highway 105 Superstreet Project Ends Wednesday

Published Monday, October 22, 2018 at 4:45 pm

The end is near for the public comment period on the Highway 105 Superstreet Project. The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s final day for commenting on this potential project will be Wednesday, October 24.

Comments from local businesses, residents and both town and county officials have made it clear that they would all like to see the NCDOT revisit this current proposal and see if there is a way to come up with something a little bit different to make life easier for drivers on Highway 105 as well as business owners who feel like they will lose business from the current Superstreet proposal.

Messages have been left for NCDOT Division 11 Project Manager Ramie Shaw inquiring about the number of comments received so far, however no details have been provided.

Last week, area businesses teamed up with the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce to compose a letter that will be sent to the NCDOT as part of the public comment period.

If anyone is interested in signing the letter that has been drafted in support of the local businesses that could be adversely affected by the new highway proposal, the letter is available to sign from 8 a.m. October 19 through noon on October 23 during normal business hours at Peabody’s Wine & Beer Merchants, Baymont Inn and the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce.

Comments can be made through mail or through email, however with only two days left until the comment period is closed, using email may be the safest bet to make sure your voice is heard.

Comments through email can be sent to the following:

Ramie Shaw

rashaw@ncdot.gov

Aileen Mayhew, PE

aileen.mayhew@mottmac.com

