NCDOT Bridge Replacement Project at Tweetsie is Underway as Planned

Published Monday, May 11, 2020 at 4:27 pm

By Nathan Ham

After previously being delayed from September of 2019 until the spring of 2020, the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s bridge replacement on Tweetsie Railroad Load has started.

The delay was caused after a right-of-way property acquisition error that had to be corrected, according to the NCDOT.

The original bridge, constructed in 1961 and maintained by the NCDOT, will remain standing until the new bridge is completed so people can still access Tweetsie Railroad this summer.

Blythe Development of Charlotte was awarded the $2.6 million project in February of 2018 that combined replacing a bridge on N.C. 194 over Old Field Creek in Lansing in Ashe County and the bridge on Tweetsie Railroad Lane over Middle Fork of the South Fork New River with new culverts being installed.

According to a press release from the NCDOT, the bridge project will re-align Tweetsie Railroad Lane with Middle Fork Road and create a four-way stop by shifting the lane north and building the new bridge across from Middle Fork Road.

Part of the project also includes realigning the stream during the construction of the culvert. That will be done by using a diversion channel lined with engineering fabric.

The bridge is on track to be completed in August. The project officially started on April 24 so they will have 120 calendar days to finish the work, which will be August 22.

Photos by Ken Ketchie