NCDOT Approves 2020-2029 Transportation Plan; Highway 105 Superstreet Officially Removed From Project List

Published Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 4:51 pm

By Nathan Ham

The NCDOT Board of Transportation Officially approved the 10-year State Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP) from 2020-2029. The board made the approval official last Thursday.

A total of 1,319 highway projects, 86 aviation projects, 234 bike and pedestrian projects, six ferry projects, 23 public transit projects, and 50 rail projects were either amended or added to the 10-year plan throughout North Carolina.

“The department’s 10-year transportation plan is updated every two years. Projects scheduled in the first six years of the plan are considered committed and are not re-evaluated when a new plan is developed. Projects in the final four years of each plan are prioritized again based on technical data, as well as input from local officials and residents,” the NCDOT said in a press release.

Here in the High Country, the biggest change noted was the complete removal of the Highway 105 Superstreet Project that was first brought to the public’s attention in September of 2018. Following months of information sessions, town council meetings and public input, the Boone Town Council decided to vote against the superstreet project by a 3-2 vote in May.

There are still several projects slated to begin or be completed in the High Country in the next decade.

The largest project currently under construction is the widening of Highway 221 from Deep Gap to Jefferson from two lanes to four lanes. The project is divided into five phases with one phase, the section of road from the Highway 194 intersection to the Highway 221 Bypass, already completed. Three phases are currently under construction (Highway 421 intersection to Idlewild Road, Idlewild Road to just north of the South Fork of the New River and from the South Fork of the New River to the Highway 194 intersection). The final phase, from Highway 221 bypass in West Jefferson to the Highway 221 Business/NC Highway 88 intersection in Jefferson, is currently in the process of acquiring right-of-way. Construction of this project will continue through 2024. The total cost of the project right now is expected to be just over $224 million.

Other High Country projects

Multi-lane section east of Spruce Pine to U.S. 221 in Avery and Mitchell County.

Distance: 9.4 miles

Cost: $80.8 million

Timeline: Right-of-way begins in 2023, construction begins 2025

Construct right turn lane from U.S. 19E north to N.C. 194 in Avery County.

Cost: $510,000

Timeline: Right-of-way begins in 2021, construction begins in 2022

Widening U.S. 221 to N.C. 105 Bypass in Avery and Watauga County.

Distance: 14.8 miles

Cost: $132.7 million

Timeline: Right-of-way in progress, construction begins 2021 and continues through 2026

Widening N.C. 105 to Hickory Nut Gap Road to multiple lanes in Avery County.

Distance: 3.76 miles

Cost: $84.7 million

Timeline: Right-of-way begins in 2029

Replace bridge over Elk River on Hicks Hollow Road in Avery County.

Cost: $1.64 million

Timeline: Right-of-way in progress, construction begins in 2022

Realign offset intersection at Deerfield Road at Meadowview Road in Watauga County

Cost: $8.11 million

Timeline: Right-of-way begins in 2028, construction date unknown

Construction of Daniel Boone Parkway project from U.S. 421/321 west of Boone to U.S. 421 east of Boone.

Distance: 10.5 miles

Cost: $291.3 million

Timeline: Right-of-way begins in 2028, construction date unknown

Widening U.S. 421 from Tennessee line to U.S. 421/321 junction near Vilas to multiple lanes.

Distance: 6.8 miles

Cost: $100.6 million

Timeline: Right-of-way begins in 2029, construction date unknown

Widening U.S. 421/321 from junction in Vilas to N.C. 105 Bypass in Boone to multiple lanes.

Distance: 3.5 miles

Cost: $59.15 million

Timeline: Right-of-way begins in 2024, construction begins in 2026

Construct a roundabout at Poplar Grove Connector in Watauga County.

Cost: $1.51 million

Timeline: Right-of-way begins in 2025, construction begins in 2026

Upgrade State Farm Road to Wilson Ridge Road in Watauga County.

Distance: 1 mile

Cost: $3.80 million

Timeline: Right-of-way begins in 2020, construction begins in 2022

Widen Bamboo Road to 12-foot lanes with 4-feet of paved shoulders from U.S. 421 intersection to Deerfield Road in Watauga County.

Distance: 1.9 miles

Cost: $20.52 million

Timeline: Right-of-way begins in 2020, construction begins in 2021

Replace bridge over South Fork of the New River on Hunting Hills Lane in Watauga County.

Cost: $1.74 million

Timeline: Right-of-way begins in 2020, construction begins in 2021

Construct apron expansions at Ashe County Airport.

Cost: $2.70 million

Timeline: Construction begins in 2022

Acquire land and existing hangars north of runway 10 threshold and adjacent to airport property at Ashe County Airport.

Cost: $385,000

Timeline: Property acquisition is underway

Construct sidewalk from Main Street in Blowing Rock to Moses H. Cone Memorial Park and Bass Lake.

Distance: 0.6 miles

Cost: $1.20 million

Construct multi-use path from Grove Street to Brookeshire Road in Watauga County.

Distance: 1.14 miles

Cost: $2.18 million

Timeline: Preliminary engineering begins in 2023, right-of-way begins in 2024 and construction begins in 2025.

