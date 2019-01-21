NC Rep. Russell “Hits the Ground Running”; Contact Info Now Available

Published Monday, January 21, 2019 at 11:13 am

NC Representative Ray Russell (D-Ashe/Watauga) is excited about serving the 93rd District in the 2019 Session that begins January 30. He has been busy setting up the legislative office in Raleigh, meeting with local leaders, and working with other legislators to “hit the ground running” when the session begins.

In addition to the work in Raleigh, Rep. Russell is committed to being available to citizens of the district. He is working with local media outlets and setting up social media accounts to provide “News from Raleigh” in a timely manner. And he wants to hear regularly from the residents via social media and town hall meetings.

You can follow Rep. Russell on Facebook at facebook.com/RayRussellNC/ and on Twitter at twitter.com/RayRussellNC

Rep. Russell’s Raleigh office is located at 602 Legislative Office Building, 300 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh NC 27603. You can reach him at [email protected] or by phone at 919-733-7727. Office hours are 9 am-5 pm Monday-Friday except during state holidays. He encourages you to visit when you are in Raleigh (appointments are recommended because of his busy schedule).

Ms. Anna Meadows is his Legislative Assistant. She has eight years of experience as a Legislative Assistant and previously worked as a newspaper editor. She can be reached at [email protected].

Rep. Russell said, “My goal is to work with all members to build consensus around common goals of making sure every child in North Carolina has a first-class education, making high-quality and affordable healthcare available to more people, growing the economy—especially in Ashe and Watauga Counties, and protecting our mountains—air, land, and water. I believe the General Assembly can overcome differences and work together with Governor Cooper for a better North Carolina.” Rep. Russell said.

Russell was sworn in during a ceremony in West Jefferson on Jan. 6 and later took the oath of office in Raleigh on Jan. 9. The NC General Assembly begins work in earnest on Jan. 30 when the House and Senate are scheduled to meet again.

