NC Attorney General Josh Stein Offers Tips to Take Action to Get Your Federal Recovery Checks

Published Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 3:47 pm

Attorney General Josh Stein today encouraged North Carolinians to make sure they take action to get their economic impact payments from the federal government. North Carolinians who were not required to file taxes in 2018 or 2019 are still eligible to receive recovery payments, but they need to share additional information with the IRS.

“These payments are crucial to help families struggling to make ends meet during this pandemic,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I want all eligible North Carolinians to receive their recovery checks. Please go to the IRS website and input your information so you can receive your money.”

Individuals who didn’t file a federal tax return for 2018 or 2019 (because they made below the $12,200 gross income amount required to file taxes or for other reasons) and don’t receive Social Security retirement or other federal benefits should provide the IRS with necessary personal and financial information here: https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here [irs.gov]

People who filed taxes in 2018 and 2019 or those who receive Social Security retirement, disability, survivor, Supplemental Security Income, Veterans Affairs, Railroad Retirement and Survivor benefits generally do not need to take additional action to receive their payments because their information is already on file with the IRS. However, if you did not receive a direct deposit of your tax refund in 2018 or 2019, you need to provide bank account information in order to receive your payment sooner. Additional information about the economic impact payments, including information on providing banking account information, is available here: https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments [irs.gov]

Attorney General Stein also shared tips to help North Carolinians protect their recovery checks from scammers: https://ncdoj.gov/consumer-alert-dont-lose-your-recovery-money-to-scammers/ [ncdoj.gov]