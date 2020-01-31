Natural Snow and Cold Weather Makes for Ideal Snow Conditions at Area Ski Resorts

Published Friday, January 31, 2020 at 4:22 pm

By Nathan Ham

The ski resorts got a nice boost of natural snowfall and lots of cold temperatures for several rounds of snowmaking heading into this weekend with excellent slope conditions.

Beech Mountain has opened White Lightning and Southern Star trails today according to Talia Freeman, the resort’s director of marketing.

“We have made a lot of snow this week and we have had about seven inches of natural snow this week. Conditions are the best they have been all year,” Freeman says.

At nearby Sugar Mountain, they are gearing up for a busy weekend that will include a musical performance from The Rockabilly’s on Saturday from 4-6 p.m.

“With eight inches of natural snow over the past several days and snowmaking temperatures all week, slope conditions are fantastic,” said Kim Jochl, the Vice-President of Sugar Mountain Resort. “With four lanes of tubing open, ice skating and snowshoeing available, it’s a perfect weekend to visit Sugar.”

In Blowing Rock at Appalachian Ski Mtn., the entire mountain is open with a base of 42-60 inches. On Saturday, the USASA series returns to Appalachian Ski Mtn. for skiers and snowboards of all age and skill levels. The event will feature lots of prizes and raffles as well as food and live music. Participants will get the chance to qualify to compete in the USASA Nationals in Colorado. Pre-registration is happening until noon on Saturday for $35 or you can register on site for $40. There will be two races on Saturday and Sunday.

On Sunday the mountain is featuring their half-night special for the first Sunday of each month. You can ski for just $10 from 7:30 p.m. through 10 p.m. If you purchase online you can an extra hour for free.

Friday Slope Report

Sugar Mountain: 13 trails and 5 lifts open with a 46-87 inch base. Trails open include Tom Terrific, Gunther’s Way, Northridge, Switchback, Upper Flying Mile, Big Birch, Oma’s Meadow, Lower Flying Mile, Easy Street, Little Nell, Tiny Tim/Connection, Magic Carpet Area and Ski School Yard.

Beech Mountain: 15 trails and 7 lifts open with a 44-80 inch base. Trails open include Upper Shawneehaw, Lower Shawneehaw, Crossway, Upper Robbin’s Run, Lower Robbin’s Run, Upper Southern Star, Lower Southern Star, Crossover, Upper Powder Bowl, Lower Powder Bowl, Freestyle, Upper White Lightning, Lower White Lightning, Play Yard and The Park.

Appalachian Ski Mtn.: 12 trails and 5 lifts open with a 42-60 inch base. Trails open include Appaltizer, Avery’s Appal, Candied Appal, Strudel, Orchard Run, Lower Big Appal, Upper Big Appal, Hard Core, Thin Slice, Appaljack, Appal Jam and Appal Top.

