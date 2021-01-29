National Weather Service Issues Winter Storm Watch Until Sunday Night; Wintry Mix of Snow, Sleet, Freezing Rain Likely

Published Friday, January 29, 2021 at 5:12 pm

By Harley Nefe

The National Weather Service out of Blacksburg, Virginia has issued a Winter Storm Watch that is effective until Sunday, Jan. 31 at 10 p.m. for Alleghany, Ashe, Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surrey, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.

A winter storm will impact the region beginning the night of Saturday, Jan. 30 through at least Sunday night, according to the alert. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, changing from snow to sleet to freezing rain throughout the event.

According to Ray’s Weather Center, for most of the region, snow will develop Saturday evening and it will change to a wintry mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain overnight. The wintry mix will then transition to rain Sunday afternoon. More snow showers can be expected Sunday as well as going through Monday and Tuesday.

Throughout the winter storm over the weekend, most local areas will not see high snow accumulations. However, traveling conditions may be impacted with the range of precipitation that depends on the temperatures.

Temperatures will remain cold with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper 20s over the next couple of days.

Looking ahead after the snow showers on Monday and Tuesday, Ray’s Weather Center’s latest forecast reports Wednesday will be a relatively clear day but still chilly with highs near 40 and lows in the mid-20.