National Weather Service Issues Winter Storm Watch With 3 to 5 Inches of Snow Possible Sunday Night Through Monday Afternoon

Published Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 9:58 am
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for
the High Country. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are
possible with up to 10 inches possible on mountantops.
The statement says: Light snow ending this morning but heavy
snow still possible Sunday night through Monday morning... 
 
A few pockets of light snow remain this morning but no additional 
accumulations are expected. 
A complex storm system will then develop over the southeastern US 
on Sunday, before moving toward the North Carolina coast early 
Monday. This may bring heavy snow to the region, especially west 
of the Blue Ridge, Sunday night through Monday morning. 
 
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING 
THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... 
 
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 
inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are possible. 
 
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Virginia, 
northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. 
 
* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon. 
 
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on difficult travel conditions, 
including during the morning commute on Monday. Significant 
reductions in visibility are possible.

