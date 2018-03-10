National Weather Service Issues Winter Storm Watch With 3 to 5 Inches of Snow Possible Sunday Night Through Monday Afternoon

Published Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 9:58 am

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the High Country. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are possible with up to 10 inches possible on mountantops. The statement says: Light snow ending this morning but heavy snow still possible Sunday night through Monday morning... A few pockets of light snow remain this morning but no additional accumulations are expected. A complex storm system will then develop over the southeastern US on Sunday, before moving toward the North Carolina coast early Monday. This may bring heavy snow to the region, especially west of the Blue Ridge, Sunday night through Monday morning. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Virginia, northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Monday. Significant reductions in visibility are possible.

Comments

comments