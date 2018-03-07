National Show Hunter Hall of Fame Honors Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show

Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at 10:51 am

Blowing Rock, NC: The National Show Hunter Hall of Fame has announced that The Blowing Rock Charity Horse has been selected as one of the top ten hunter shows in the country and is therefore nominated for the 2018 Horse Show of the Year award. This award is given each year to a Hunter type horse show which maintains the highest standards in Hunter competition. The award is selected by the members of the National Show Hunter Hall of Fame and will be presented this year on May 29, 2018 in Haverford Pennsylvania.

The Top Ten Shows nominated for consideration as Horse Show Of The Year are: Blowing Rock Charity, (Blowing Rock, NC); Brandywine, (Devon, PA); Capital Challenge, (Upper Marlboro, MD); CP National, (Lexington, KY); Del Mar National, (Del Mar, California); Devon, (Devon, PA); Keswick, (Keswick, VA); Lake Placid, (Lake Placid, NY); Menlo Charity, (Atherton, CA); Upperville, (Upperville, VA)

Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show Foundation Chair, Burr Collier said, “To be named among the top hunter shows in the country is as high an honor as we could hope to achieve. The long horse show history here in Blowing Rock and the effort the entire town puts into our two hunter weeks makes this a high complement for all of Blowing Rock. We are profoundly grateful to the Hall of Fame and its members for this distinguished recognition.”

The National Show Hunter Hall of Fame was founded in 1996 to honor excellence by providing recognition, education and appreciation for the achievements of the horsemen, horses and horse shows that have made the sport of showing hunters so rich in history.

National Show Hunter Hall of Fame–http://www.nationalshowhunterhalloffame.com/

