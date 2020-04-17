National Park Service Closes Sections of the Blue Ridge Parkway and Additional Parking Areas Around the High Country

Published Friday, April 17, 2020 at 2:37 pm

By Nathan Ham

The National Park Service announced on Wednesday that more areas of the Blue Ridge Parkway, including near Linville and Blowing Rock, would be closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month on April 8, the NPS announced the first closure on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia with the first 13 miles closing down on the northernmost stretch of road.

The Peaks of Otter Visitor Center and Sharp Top Parking Areas are now closed in Virginia.

Closer to the High Country the parkway is closed from milepost 292 to 296.4 near Blowing Rock that includes the Moses Cone Manor Parking Area, Highway 221 Bass Lake Parking Lot and Price Park Picnic Area. The Blue Ridge Parkway is also closed from milepost 298.6 to milepost 308 including the Grandfather Mountain area, Rough Ridge and Linn Cove Viaduct.

Additional closures include:

MP 316.4 Linville Falls Spur Road closed, including parking at Linville Falls trailheads

MP 334 – 342 Road closed, including Crabtree Falls Area, near Little Switzerland, NC

MP 355 – 375.6 Road closed from Mt. Mitchell to Ox Creek, including Craggy Gardens

MP 377.4 Parking areas closed at Craven Gap (Town Mountain Rd) for MST Trail access

MP 384.7 Roadside parking closed at MST Trailheads at US 74A Parkway access ramps

MP 393 – 469 Road closed from French Broad River Overlook to Southern Terminus of Parkway

“The health and safety of park visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners remains the Parkway’s number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. Public notifications will be made when operations resume,” a statement from the National Park Service said.