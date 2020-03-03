National Geographic Explorer on Storytelling Tour Stopping by F.A.R.M. Cafe on Friday, March 6

Published Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 12:03 pm

A special photo exhibit, film screening and live storytelling from North Carolina native Thomas Rowell will be happening this Friday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the F.A.R.M. Cafe in downtown Boone.

The Buck is a 3 part multi-media presentation exploring wildlife conservation efforts in India. Photographer, filmmaker and National Geographic Explorer Thomas Rowell shares his experiences with sloth bears, sambar deer, Asian elephants and their keepers in order to ask the question; What is our relationship with the wild?

The show begins with a photo essay that looks behind the daily work at the Wildlife SOS lifetime Care Centers. Guests are invited to walk through the impromptu gallery space and take in the photos along with the short written descriptions of the action.

Secondly is the screening of The Kings Keeper, a 12-minute documentary that follows one elephant keeper’s (or mahout’s) relationship with the aging male elephant under his care. Together, Prahlad and Gajraj are healing the literal and metaphorical wounds of one another’s pasts.

And finally, Thomas shares a radio-style story told live, that dives into the heart of an attempted rescue of a Samba deer, using actual audio taken throughout the rescue.

The Buck runs roughly 45 mins without a Q and A and is appropriate for ages 16 and up.

About the Artist

Thomas Rowell grew up in a log cabin up a dirt road in the mountains of North Carolina. He studied directing theatre at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and has since had residencies in dance and mask at the Waaw Centre in Sénégal and the Kennedy Center for the performing arts. His first film project followed dedicated conservationists working to conserve the Álala, and he has since worked with leopards, bears, Asian elephants and the last remaining Northern White Rhino. His work explores people’s relationship to the natural world through conservation initiatives around the globe.

For more information, visit his website http://www.brothermountain.com/

