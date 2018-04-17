National Gas Price Average Hits Highest Price Since Summer 2015; N.C. Average Currently $2.62 per Gallon

Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at 9:51 am

At $2.71, gas prices are at their most expensive point in nearly three years and continue to climb. On the week, the national average increased a nickel.

“Expensive crude oil prices, unrest in the Middle East and strong domestic demand, are some of the factors driving spring gas prices toward new heights,” said AAA Spokesperson Tiffany Wright. “Gas prices could increase another 5 to 10 cents this season, but right now we don’t expect we’ll see the $3 mark.”

​

In the Carolinas, pump prices have hit their highest of the year as well. In North Carolina, the state average is currently $2.62, a six cent increase over the past week. In South Carolina, the state average is $2.48, a five cent increase on the week. Despite the increase, South Carolina still ranks among the least expensive states for gas prices in the country.

“We believe the majority of Carolinians planning to travel this summer, will do so with a road trip. With more expensive gas prices on the horizon, travelers should plan now for the additional costs,” added Wright.

Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile.

​

AAA Carolinas, an affiliate of the American Automobile Association, is a not-for-profit organization that serves more than 2.1 million member and the public with travel, automobile and insurance services while being an advocate for the safety and security of all travelers.

For more seasonal traffic safety information, sign up below to receive our monthly traffic safety newsletter. Each month includes five timely articles dedicated to keeping Carolinians safe and informed on the roads.

Comments

comments