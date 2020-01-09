NASCAR Legend Rusty Wallace Selling Linville Ridge Home

Published Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 5:00 pm

By Nathan Ham

Frequent High Country visitor and NASCAR Hall of Fame Driver Rusty Wallace has recently put his Linville Ridge house on the market for a cool $1,559,000.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home is located at 1020 Ridge Drive inside the luxurious Linville Ridge private residential community. Wallace will still be living in the Linville Ridge community, but just decided that his family needed a larger home.

“The reason we are selling our home is because of our growing family. We bought the home in 2006 when our three children were younger. We have many great memories in the house,” said Wallace. “The floor plan lives beautifully and it has been very easy to maintain. The home is in absolutely perfect condition. We will miss it but with four grandchildren in just the last two years we just needed more room.”

The one-level house features hardwood floors, an open kitchen crafted with granite countertops, a gas cooktop range and generous cabinet space. The house also has added amenities including walls of windows, a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and expansive covered and uncovered decks to enjoy the beautiful outdoor views that the High Country has to offer.

“This immaculate home is the perfect blend of luxury and privacy. Nestled in a picturesque mountain setting, its soaring ceilings, elegant lighting and fine finishes evoke the ultimate mountain lifestyle,” said Jonathan Rivers of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.

For Wallace and his family, their love of being in the High Country is one of the experiences they all look forward too when they are in town for a visit.

“We love coming to the North Carolina mountains, particularly the Linville, Banner Elk, and Sugar Mountain areas because of the high altitude, the peace and tranquility, wonderful temperatures, great restaurants and all the beautiful surroundings. It’s just such a calming place. But most importantly our entire family loves everything about it,” says Wallace.

Wallace raved about the great things to do in the area, particularly without having to even leave their residential community. Residents frequently eat at the Sand Wedge, View 180 and Belvedere restaurants and have access to a world-class golf course, tennis courts and the spa and full-service salon. Wallace called it a “summer camp for adults.”

“In addition, we feel safe knowing there is 24-hour security there year-round. The owners of Linville Ridge keep everything perfect and we appreciate that,” he said.

Outside of the resort, Wallace and his family still have plenty of things to do, particularly to enjoy the beautiful nature that the High Country provides.

“This summer we took a nice motorcycle trip through the Blue Ridge Parkway and the surrounding areas. During the holidays our entire family came up and we had a great time skiing as at the Sugar Mountain Ski Resort. It was really nice, especially because of all the brand new equipment that has just been installed at Sugar Mountain They have new snowmaking equipment and brand new ski lifts that are fast and very modern. In addition to everything else, Bristol Motor Speedway is just an hour away,” said Wallace.

Wallace is a 55-time Winston Cup Series Race winner. His numerous accolades include winning the 1984 NASCAR Winston Cup Series Rookie of the Year award and the 1989 NASCAR Winston Cup Championship. In 2013, he was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame and the International Motorsports Hall of Fame. He was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 2014. He is also a board member of The NASCAR Foundation — the sport’s foremost charity initiative.

The house is marketed exclusively by Josh Aldridge, Natalie Earnhardt and Jonathan Rivers of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Linville Ridge office. Listing details can be viewed here.

Photos by Tommy White

