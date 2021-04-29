Names of the Two Watauga County Sheriff Officers Released From Shooting Event

Published Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 7:35 am

On April 28 at 9:44am, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a welfare check at 553 Hardaman Circle in Boone, North Carolina. The homeowner’s employer called when the homeowner did not report to work or respond to telephone calls.

Deputies entered the residence after discovering all vehicles belonging to the residents were on the property. Upon entering the home, two Watauga County Sheriff’s deputies received gunshot wounds from an unknown individual within the residence.

One officer, Sgt. Chris Ward, died after being flown to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment. K-9 Deputy Logan Fox remains on the scene. His condition is unknown at this time.

The names and conditions of any civilians are also unknown at this time.

“This is an incredibly tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved as well as their families and our community,” said Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman. “I greatly appreciate the tremendous support we are receiving from law enforcement agencies across the region and the state.”

Law enforcement agencies supporting the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department at the scene include: Appalachian State University’s Police, Avery County Sheriff’s Office, Beech Mountain Police, Blowing Rock Police, Boone Police, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Hickory Police, Morganton Public Safety, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office, West Jefferson Police and Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooter remains active on scene, barricaded in a section of the home. The shooter periodically fires the weapon in the direction of officers.

Law enforcement currently has the home surrounded and has evacuated nearby residents.